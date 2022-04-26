Watch: Nushrratt Bharuccha picks up the fork as soon as Akshay Kumar takes a 'Selfiee'; Here's why

Nushrratt Bharuccha is all set to team up with actor Akshay Kumar for their upcoming movie Selfiee and the shooting for the same is underway. Nushrratt who enjoys a massive fan following is quite active on social media. She often gives a glimpse of her daily routine with her fans on Instagram. Speaking of which, the actress shared a funny reel on Instagram, featuring her co-star Akshay Kumar.

In the video, Nushrratt can be seen eating food with her hands but as soon as Akshay came for a ‘Selfiee’, she started eating with a fork. While sharing the video, the actress wrote, “Instagram vs reality…Be who you wish to be!” As soon as she posted the video, fans can’t contain their laughter and dropped laughing emoticons.

Watch Nushrratt’s video here

The movie Selfiee stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Diana Penty, Akshay Kumar, and Emraan Hashmi in key roles and is helmed by director Raj A Mehta, with whom Nushrratt had worked in 'Ajeeb Daastaans'. To note, Selfiee is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam film 'Driving License'.

Earlier, while speaking to IANS, Nushrratt talked about starting the shooting for the movie Selfiee and said, “I am super excited to be a part of the Selfiee cast and looking forward to be working on one more film with Akshay sir.. And that too right after Ram Setu, which makes it even more special!” She added, “Of course my director Raj Mehta, who I have last done Ajeeb Datsaans with, he is one crazy fun director! And him and Akshay sir on set, it will definitely be a laugh riot all day everyday! Selfiee is going to be one mad fun ride!”

