Nushrratt Bharuccha stranded in Israel amid ongoing conflict with Hamas; her team says 'not able to connect'

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, known for her roles in films like Dream Girl and Akelli, has reportedly found herself stuck in Israel amid the escalating conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. She was in Israel to attend a film festival. According to her team's statement, Nushrratt was initially in a safe location, but they have since been unable to establish contact with her.

Nushrratt Bharuccha stuck in Israel amid ongoing conflict with Hamas

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, who recently attended the Haifa International Film Festival in Israel, is now reportedly stranded in the country as the conflict with Hamas unfolds. According to India Today, a member of her team issued a statement, saying, "Nushrratt has been unfortunately stranded in Israel. She had flown there to attend the Haifa International Film Festival."

The team expressed concern for her safety, mentioning, "The last time that I managed to get in touch with her was around 12.30 pm earlier today, when she was safe in a basement. For safety measures, further details cannot be disclosed. However, since then, we were not able to connect. We are trying to get Nushrratt back safely to India and hope she returns back in the best of health and unharmed.”

Nushrratt Bharuccha at Haifa International Film Festival in Israel

Nushrratt Bharuccha attended the Haifa International Film Festival for the premiere of her latest movie, Akelli. The film, which hit Indian screens on August 25, unfolds the story of Nushrratt's character, Jyoti, navigating a life-threatening situation while trapped in a combat zone in Iraq. Earlier, pictures of her at the festival had surfaced on the internet.

