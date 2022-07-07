Nushrratt Bharuccha stuns in white one-piece & flaunts new hair colour as she gets papped in the city; PICS

Nushrratt Bharuccha made her acting debut with the 2006 film Jai Santoshi Maa and then her career was followed by a string on films that didn’t do well in theatres. The actress kept working hard and people started to take notice of her after the film Love Sex Aur Dhokha, directed by Dibakar Banerjee. She went on to do good work and finally started getting commercial success after Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Her career now boasts of super hit films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Dream Girl. The actress was last seen in the much raved Janhit Mein Jaari, which released in theatres last month.

Nushrratt was snapped outside a salon in Bandra yesterday night. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress looked gorgeous in her glamorous white one-piece. She coloured her hair red and they looked stunning to say the least. She also flaunted her chic branded purse as she left the salon and made her way to her car. She graced the paparazzi with her clicks and smiled into the cameras.

Have a look at Nushrratt’s photos clicked by the paparazzi:

Over the lockdown, Nushrratt associated herself with high on content films like Chhalaang and Chhorii and both films were received very well, digitally. Her releases Hardang and Janhit Mein Jaari were not so well received theatrically but were appreciated, critically.

On the work front, Nushrratt, who was last seen in Janhit Mein Jaari, directed by Jai Basantu Singh, will next be seen in the grand Diwali release Ram Setu, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez. She will also be seen in Raj Mehta’s next directorial, Selfiee, which is an official remake of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Malayalam comedy-thriller Driving Licence. The film co-stars Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi and Diana Penty.

