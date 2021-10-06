Nushrratt Bharuccha suffers leg injury while shooting for a song in ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’: Reports

Nushrratt Bharuccha is one of the busiest actresses in the film industry. The star, who has a number of projects lined up, is currently busy shooting Vinod Bhanushali’s ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’. Having said that, during her recent shoot, the actress reportedly suffered a leg injury. Nushrratt has sprained her leg and she has been asked to take some rest.

A source close to ETimes revealed, “We had started shooting for the Holi song on this massive setup that was created but during a highly choreographed dance sequence shoot, Nushrratt sprained her leg. Initially, she felt she could take a break and continue shooting since a lot of crew members were a part of this. But after check-up and an X-Ray, the doctor has strictly advised resting her foot for 3-4 days.” Since the actress has been asked to take the rest, the shooting has also come to a halt. Reportedly, the makers and director have decided to take a break until Nushrratt is fully recovered.

Nushrratt’s upcoming movie also stars Annu Kapoor, Anud Singh Dhaka and Paritosh Tripathi. The movie will be helmed by debutant Jai Basantu Singh and is bankrolled by Vinod. To note, the movie will mark Nushrat’s second collaboration with Raaj after their 2019 release Dream Girl. A few months back, the actress spoke about the movie and stated “Janhit Mein Jaari has an extremely interesting concept, from the moment I heard it, I just knew I had to be part of it. And collaborating with Raaj once again after Dream Girl is an absolute delight! Excited to be part of India's first female franchise being backed by Bhanushali Studios Ltd”.

Also Read: Nushrratt Bharuccha excited as Janhit Mein Jaari hits the floors: It has an extremely interesting concept