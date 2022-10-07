Nushrratt Bharuccha to feature in drama thriller Akelli; First poster OUT

It has been a while since we have seen Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha on screen. While her fans are always eager to know about the latest happenings in her life, we have got to know that she will be seen in a drama thriller titled ‘Akelli’ in her next film. In the film, she will be playing a titular role. For the unversed, Nushrratt made a mark in the Bollywood industry by playing strong roles in films like Dream Girl, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety to name a few. On Thursday evening, the budding Bollywood actress informed fans that her upcoming drama thriller movie is titled Akelli. The film will be directed by debutant filmmaker Pranay Meshram under the production banner of Dashami Studioz.

News agency Press Trust of India, on Thursday, Nitin Vaidya, the producer and founder of Dashami Studioz, feels thrilled to collaborate with Bharuccha on the project. “Her (Bharuccha) character in this film symbolizes a lone woman’s battle against all odds. The film’s subject is very different and as a storyteller, Pranay has visualized each and every bit so well that his conviction made us want to back this movie,” Vaidya said in a statement, as reported by PTI. Unable to contain her excitement for the film, Nushrratt soon tweeted about the development and wrote, “Apni Pe Aa Jaaye..Toh Ek Akelli Hi Kaafi Hai! #PranayMeshram @ninad_nv @vickysidana_ @NitinPVaidya @aparnavpwoman @shashantshah @DashamiOfficial”