Nushrratt Bharuccha wishes newlyweds Luv Ranjan & Alisha Vaid in new post; Calls them 'Do Anmol Ratan'

Director and producer Luv Ranjan and model Alisha Vaid recently got hitched in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. On Monday, they posted gorgeous pictures from their dreamy wedding on social media. The pair, who had been dating for a long time, married on February 20th in a lavish ceremony. The bride and groom are quite the match made in heaven. Alisha donned a red saree, while Luv wore a cream sherwani. Arjun Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Jackky Bhagnani were among the celebs that attended the Agra wedding. Many celebs took to their Instagram to congratulate the newlyweds. Nushrratt Bharuccha was among them and she had the sweetest congratulatory message.

Nushrratt, on her Instagram, shared some divine pictures from Luv and Alisha’s wedding where the two could be seen sharing a priceless, loving moment. Along with the pictures, Nushrratt wrote a short but beautiful message and called them both her ‘Anmol Ratan’. She wrote, “May the love and happiness shower over you’ll like this for a lifetime! Congratulations Mere Do Anmol Ratan!” While many fans reacted to her post, it was the new bride’s lovely comment that caught our attention. She wrote, "@nushrrattbharuccha you are our anmol rattan!!! We love you mostest.”

Check Nushrratt's post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nushrratt Bharuccha will next be seen in ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’. The film, which is a social comedy, also stars Anud Singh, Tinnu Anand, Vijay Raaz, and Paritosh Tripathi.

On the other hand, Luv Ranjan has been shooting with Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor for an untitled rom-com and has taken a break for his intimate wedding with Alisha on 20th February. Luv will resume shooting in Delhi post his marriage. In mid-2022, Luv Ranjan and his team will reportedly fly to Spain for the film’s final schedule.

