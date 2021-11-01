Nushrratt Bharuccha's Janhit Mein Jaari shoot comes to a halt as 4 crew members test Covid 19 positive

Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Janhit Mein Jaari shoot schedule had just kickstarted but has now unfortunately faced a roadblock. The shoot had commenced on 26 October, 2021 in Gwalior and was in full swing. However, 4 members of the crew tested positive for Covid 19. The makers decided to isolate everyone immediately. Not only that, they also took the swift call to send everyone back home without any further delay.

The shoot schedule will now commence on 27 November, post the mandatory 2 week quarantine for everyone present on the sets, and the film is now looking at a 12 December deadline.

Around five weeks ago, Nushrratt had announced the film on social media with a happy photo featuring the film's writer and director. The actress will be reuniting with Dream Girl director Raaj Shandilyaa for the film as he has written Janhit Mein Jaari.

Take a look at Nushrratt's film announcement post below:

Written by Raaj Shandilyaa and directed by debutant Jai Bantu Singh, Janhit Mein Jaari is produced by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Think Ink Picturez in association with Shree Raghav Entertainment LLP.

ALSO READ: If Looks Could Kill: Ranveer Singh's sharp gym photos are making us swoon, check out now