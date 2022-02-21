Nutan’s laughter echoed through studios: Shubha Khote pays tribute to actor on her 31st death anniversary

Shubha Khote played Putli, Nutan’s friend and confidante, in the tearjerker Seema way back in the ’50s. That perhaps set the tone of their abiding friendship. Enjoying a corresponding crest in their careers, they not only made a good team on screen but also enjoyed a camaraderie off it. Full of beans and bonhomie, they were a crazy twosome.

Until… their worlds altered. Though their meetings were far and few between, their feelings for each other remained unruffled. Connected in sentiment and spirit, Shubha Khote recalls the vacuous feeling when Nutan passed away on 21 February 1991, crushed by a terminal disease. Here, she pays a tribute to a dear friend, whose laughter still resonates in her memories…

IN SHUBHA KHOTE’S OWN WORDS:

Amiya Chakravarty’s Seema (1955) was the first film Nutan and I did together. It didn’t take us long to connect. Soon, we were like a house on fire. Our friendship grew deeper as we did Subodh Mukerji’s Paying Guest (1957), Mahesh Kaul’s Aakhri Dao (1958) and Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Anari (1959). I cherish the time we shared between 1955-59. We were like wild creatures, playing pranks on people and giggling all the time. Once on

April Fool’s Day, I went to her house. There, we made a crank call to a hero’s house. His wife picked up the phone. I said, “This is a trunk call from Delhi!” Nutan took over and said, “This is Asha from Delhi and I want to speak to so and so.” The moment the hero came on the line, she disconnected the phone. One can only imagine what must have transpired between the couple then! After a couple of hours, we called up and revealed our identities. We told them that we were just having fun. Or else the man’s life would have become hell.

Then we went on to play another trick that day. I took some ‘malai pedhas’ made by my mother for the unit of Anari. Hrishida (Mukherji) took one and ate it quietly. But Raj Kapoor was smart and saw through the prank it being April Fool. He refused to touch them. They were kachcha maida pedas dusted with rawa, which looked like sugar!

On other occasions, Nutan and I would play a funny game. We’d pretend to be talking with each other but we’d keep throwing glances at someone while doing so. The person would get conscious believing we were talking about him. If he knew us, he’d come and ask what the matter was. An unfamiliar person would get embarrassed and walk away. We just needed an opportunity to laugh. Nutan’s laughter echoed through the studios. I can still hear those peals of laughter.

Off set, we spent time together, going for movies, dinners… Both of us relished non-vegetarian food and visited restaurants in South Bombay like Berrys. As we know, Nutan was extremely beautiful. She had perfect features, which made her look stunning in photographs. She was soft-spoken. I never heard her raise her voice ever. She was a simple person. She was not interested in jewellery. Yes, she was passionate about acting yet had no ambition. She was never bothered about money. Her mother (late actor Shobhna Samarth) looked after that.

Being my senior, I went to Nutan with my problems and sought her advice. She was my friend, philosopher and guide. Being from a film family, she knew the workings of the industry, something I didn’t. She’d also guide me on my clothes, my make-up… She advised me not to get married (Shubha fell in love with Dinesh. M. Balsaver, then an official with Burma-Shell). She called me to her house to explain things. But I had made up my mind. My mother (Leila Khote) was also against my marriage, perhaps because Dinesh was a widower with two sons or because I was at the peak of my career. But my grandmother, my father (late actor/director Nandu Khote, my brother (late actor Viju Khote) … were all for it. With their support, I got married in 1964.

Nutan had got married much earlier (she married Lieutenant-Commander Rajnish Bahl of the Indian Navy on 11 October 1959). I was present during all the ceremonies – the haldi, mehndi and pheras. Though it wasn’t the monsoon season, it rained that day. She was ecstatic when she was expecting a baby (Mohnish Bahl was born on 14 August 1961).

After her marriage, I visited her only a few times. Gradually, I lost touch with her because it was not possible to reach her easily. Once when I called her up to wish her on her birthday, I was told she’s resting and she might as well rest and that the message would be conveyed to her.

In the early days, she had a maid, who accompanied her to the set. The maid would carry a huge mirror for Nutan to the set and hold it for her while she got ready. Years later, when we were shooting for a film (it remained unreleased), in which Mohnish was also acting, Nutan had a small looking glass. When I remarked that her looking glass had indeed ‘reduced’, she burst into laughter reminding me of our early days.

Regarding the legal battle (it was alleged that Shobhna Samarth had mishandled daughter Nutan’s funds, resulting in a two-decade long court case), I knew Nutan enough to understand she wouldn’t have filed the case against her mother on her own. She’d have never gone against her mother. She was too gentle a person. She knew her mother had done everything for her. Did she miss her mother during the estrangement? Well, we didn’t go out of our way to discuss unpleasant things. Such things are to be just understood. From Nutan’s behaviour, one could gauge what was going on in her mind.

I was aware that she was suffering from cancer (Nutan was detected with cancer in 1989). She had lost a lot of weight. Once, she was shooting in Film City with my brother Viju. He called me over to meet her. Nutan had arrived early and was sitting with a book. She had not been called for a single shot that day. I said, “Why do they call you when you’re not needed?” She replied, “I’d rather sit here than at home.” I guess that was my last meeting with her.

Towards the end, she had turned spiritual and attended satsangs. She wrote and sang bhajans. I never met her during her last days though I’d heard stories about how unhappy she was. She had accepted things as they were. I wasn’t in Mumbai when she passed away (21 February 1991). Anyway, whom would I have met? She was no longer there. The realisation itself was heart-breaking.”

