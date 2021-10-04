Nysa Devgan accidentally hits a friend while dancing; See hilarious video

Bollywood couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan is easily one of the most popular star kids on the block. Nysa likes to keep it quite private as she is not too active on any social media platform, thus adding to the fan’s curiosity surrounding her life even more. The young woman has quite a few fan accounts dedicated to her on social media, where they post her unseen pictures and videos. Speaking of which, recently, a fan account posted a video featuring Nysa on the gram. In the video, she can be seen accidentally hitting a friend while trying on a dance move, and it’s hilarious.

Recently, a fan account for Nysa Devgan took to Instagram to share a funny video featuring the star kid and her friend. In the video, Nysa can be seen looking pretty in a cute white dress and open hair. She is seen standing in front of the camera as she is about to break into a dance move, while her friend sits on a bed beside her. As Nysa starts dancing to a popular Doja Cat song called Freak, her hand accidentally hits her friend’s face. Following this, the two young girls could not help but burst out laughing in shock, before Nysa stops the video. The video was soon a hit among netizens as they found it quite hilarious.

Click HERE to watch the video

Nysa is currently a student of United World College of South East Asia. She came to India during the pandemic but soon returned after classes reopened. It is not yet known if Nysa is harbouring Bollywood dreams. Talking about Nysa’s acting debut, had told PTI, “She is not in the country, she is studying right now. As of yet, she has no intentions. But she can change her mind.”

ALSO READ: Kajol & Nysa Devgan make for a stylish mother and daughter duo in their airport look; PICS