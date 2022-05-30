Nysa Devgan is the cutest as she enjoys cupcake in this UNSEEN pic; Check inside

Nysa Devgan is one of the most popular star kids in B-Town in recent times. Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s darling daughter Nysa has not made her Bollywood debut yet. However, this has certainly not kept her away from being a part of the limelight. Although the star kid has a private account on Instagram, every now and then her pictures surface on social media and instantly grab fans' attention. Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, an adorable unseen photo of Nysa made rounds on the Internet.

The photo was shared by a fan account in which Nysa can be seen sitting cutely and relishing a cupcake. The star kid wore a white tee with a faux fur jacket. She closed her eyes and looked super cute and dreamy in a messy bun look. The fans also showered love on Nysa and they also compared her with her mom Kajol in terms of looks and found similarities.

Check Nysa Devgan's photo here:

Meanwhile, Nysa had modeled for Manish Malhotra's outfit from his latest collection. The official picture was shared by the designer on his Instagram page and Nysa simply looked stunning. Sharing Nysa's photo, Manish Malhotra wrote, "@nysadevgan Gorgeousssssss The New-Age order joins forces with #Diffuse Tribe." Several fans also complimented Nysa Devgan and flooded the comments section.

Earlier, an interview with Film Companion, Ajay Devgn opened up about his daughter Nysa Devgan’s Bollywood debut. He said, “I don’t know if she comes into this line because till this moment she has shown disinterest. Anything can change anytime with children. So, I don’t know, she is in abroad and is studying right now.” He added that the newer generation is a lot prepared. He said, “You see the actors, they are completely prepared and know what they are doing. They are performing better than you because they are so much prepared.”

