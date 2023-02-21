Nysa Devgan dons salwar suit, gives speech in Hindi at event for underprivileged students; VIDEO

Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgn is often spotted partying with her friends. Pictures and videos of the star kid from the bashes and parties often surface on social media, and go viral in no time. While Nysa hasn’t yet forayed into Bollywood, she already has a massive following on social media. Nysa was recently seen in a different avatar on Monday, as she stepped out in a yellow ethnic salwar suit to attend an event for underprivileged students in rural Ahmednagar. As per reports, Ajay Devgn has been spreading a number of initiatives in rural areas under his NY Foundations, and Nysa Devgn inaugurated the digital libraries, and distributed books and sports kits to the students in rural Ahmednagar.

A stark contrast from her usual looks, Nysa Devgan opted for a yellow salwar suit as he attended the event. The pictures from the event show her excitedly interacting with the students. A video clip also shows her giving a speech in Hindi at the event, and the star kid emphasized the importance of education and studies. In the video, she is seen speaking in Hindi. She struggles a bit to speak in Hindi, but manages to put forth her message on education.

“Mujhe padhna bohot bohot pasand hai. Meri maa ko bhi padhna bohot pasand tha. Main har din 2-3 kitab padti thi. Toh aap ko dekh ke… aap ko… (I love to read. Even my mother loved it. I used to read 2-3 books everyday. Looking at you I feel…)” “Aap ko padhete huye dekh ke jo mujhe itna pasand hai, mujhe aur bhi khushi hai. Aap kabhi padna bandh mat karo (I feel even more happy to see you studying. Don’t stop reading),” she is seen saying in the video.