Nysa Devgan enjoys London summers as she spends time with cousin-filmmaker Daanish Gandhi; PICS

Nysa Devgan is one of the most popular star kids on the block. Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s elder daughter Nysa has not stepped into the big and glamorous world of showbiz yet. However, that has certainly not kept her away from the limelight. She is often photographed by the media, whenever she steps out in the dream city of Mumbai. Moreover, despite having a private account on Instagram, Nysa is quite popular on the social media platform. Every now and then her photos keep surfacing online, as and when they are posted by her friends and close ones. Speaking of which, yesterday, Nysa’s cousin and filmmaker Daanish Gandhi took to Instagram and shared a new photo with her.

Daanish, who is Ajay Devgn’s nephew, took to the photo-and-video sharing application and shared a slew of photos. In the first photo, one can see him and Nysa seated below a tree at London’s Hyde Park. The young lady kept her outfit of the day quite comfortable yet effortlessly stylish as she donned a white tee shirt with tan-coloured trousers. She wore her long black tresses down and completed her look with a pair of white sneakers. Daanish, on the other hand, was seen wearing a black tee-shirt with brown trousers and white sneakers. Both the cousins were seen facing each other and sharing a hearty laugh.

The next two photos featured a lake and a beautiful daisy. Daanish set the geo location on the post as Hyde Park Garden, W2. Sharing the post, he captioned the post as, “LDN SMRS (sun emoji) (tree emoji).”

Meanwhile, a few days back, Nysa was spotted at the airport with her mom Kajol and her brother Yug. The trio even posed for pictures in front of the paparazzi. Nysa also attended the wedding reception of singer Kanika Kapoor in London, and her photos in a stunning pink bodycon gown soon went viral on social media.

