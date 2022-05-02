Nysa Devgan exudes diva vibes in black co-ords as she parties with friends in new PICS

Nysa Devgan is one of the most popular star kids in B’Town in the recent times, Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s elder daughter Nysa has not made her Bollywood debut yet. However, this has certainly not kept her away from being a part of the limelight. Although the star kid has a private account on Instagram, every now and then her pictures surface on social media and instantly grab fans attention. Speaking of which, earlier tonight, Nysa’s pictures were shared by a friend on the platform and they are unmissable!

A few hours back, a friend of Nysa named Orhan Awatramani took to his Instagram stories and shared a couple of photos featuring Nysa. In the photos, the young woman could be seen dressed stylishly in a black co-ord set featuring a bralette and a pair of high-waisted faux-leather pants. Her hair was left open with a middle parting, and she opted for quite a glamourous makeup look. She posed for pictures as she looked at the camera.

Take a look at Nysa Devgan’s photos:

In other news, Nysa recently celebrated her 19th birthday on the 20th of April. On her birthday, Nysa's mum and actress Kajol dropped a wish for her daughter. Sharing a cute throwback photo, Kajol wrote, "Happy birthday baby. May ur smile always light up the world like it does mine.. ur simply the best!"

Meanwhile, aunt Tanisha Mukerji also shared sweet photos with Nysa and wrote, "Happy birthday my nysa girl! My fabulous 19 ur old! Every year u become more remarkable to me and I can’t wait to see u again and get my squishy hug as only u can! Love u baby have a great one! @nysadevgan."

