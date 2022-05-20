Nysa Devgan exudes diva vibes as she parties with her friends in London; PIC

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan is one of the most popular star kids in recent times. Though she has not made her Bollywood debut yet, she continues to be a part of the limelight. Every now and then, her pictures go viral on the internet, leaving everyone in awe. Recently, she was spotted partying with a few friends in London and the pictures and videos were shared by Nysa's friend Orhan Awatramani on his social media handle.

In the photo, one can see Nysa exuding diva vibes as she donned a white crop top and paired it up with a high-waisted nude colour trouser pants. Her hair was left open with a middle parting, and she opted for a glamorous makeup look for the night. We can also see the star kid and her friends having the time of their life. The whole group of friends also served looks in their fashionable outfits.

Check out the photo:

Recently, she attended the Lakme Fashion Week and looked stunning in an outfit by fashion designer Manish Malhotra outfit from his latest collection. Sharing Nysa's photo, Manish Malhotra wrote, "@nysadevgan Gorgeousssssss The New-Age order joins forces with #Diffuse Tribe."

She is currently pursuing international hospitality at the Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland. Speaking about her speculated acting debut, her father-actor Ajay, in an interview with Film Companion said: “I don’t know if she comes into this line because till this moment she has shown disinterest. Anything can change anytime with children. So, I don’t know, she is in abroad and is studying right now.”

In April this year, Nysa celebrated her 19th birthday. On her special day, Ajay and Kajol also shared warm notes for their daughter on their respective social media handles. Ajay and Kajol married in 1999. In 2003, the couple welcomed their daughter Nysa Devgan and in 2010, they welcomed their son Yug.

