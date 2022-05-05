Nysa Devgan is levitating with friends at Dua Lipa's concert in London; Stuns in a deep-neck dress

In recent times, Nysa Devgan is one of the most popular star kids in B’Town. Ajay Devgan and Kajol’s daughter is gorgeous and glamorous just like her parents. The star kid also loves to party and live her life to the fullest. Just a few days ago, Nysa turned 19 and had an absolute blast. Now, she was spotted in London having the time of her life with her friends as she attended singing sensation Dua Lipa’s concert. Oh, and did we mention that she looked stunning?

In the pictures that her friend Orhan Awatramani posted, Nysa and her gang looked absolutely lit. It was clear as a day (or in this case, night) that they were all having quite a lot of fun. Nysa, who wore a deep-neck blouse with fitted jeans looked like a dream and perfect concert-ready. In fact, the whole gang served looks in their fashionable outfits. Of course, their excitement was infectious and the pictures went viral instantaneously. A lot of industry colleagues also reacted. Janhvi Kapoor adorably commented, “Omg Orhan has posted”. On the other hand, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote, “Obsessed.”

Take a look at the pictures:

Take a look at the stories HERE:

Meanwhile, coming back to Nysa’s 19th birthday, father Ajay Devgn had the sweetest wish for his beloved daughter. He had written, “Hey daughter, you are special. Today, tomorrow, forever. Happy birthday Nysa. Privileged to have you” along with a hug emoticon. Soon, Ajay’s fans took to the comment section to wish Nysa on her special day. For the uninitiated, Ajay is quite close to Nysa and even stated that his daughter and son Yug keep him updated about the latest trends in the digital space.”

Also Read: PIC: Nysa Devgan slays in her birthday look as she glams up in an all black outfit