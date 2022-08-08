Nysa Devgan looks breathtaking in mini dress as she parties with friends in latest PHOTOS from London

Nysa Devgan, daughter of actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol mostly stays away from the glamour world but she is one of the most popular star kids on the block. She has not stepped into the big and glamorous world of showbiz yet. However, that has certainly not kept her away from the limelight. Moreover, despite having a private account on Instagram, Nysa is quite popular on the social media platform. Every now and then Nysa Devgan's photos keep surfacing online, as and when they are posted by her friends and close ones.

Speaking of which, her friend Orhan Awatramani recently shared pictures with her as they partied in London. In the pictures, Nysa, Orhan, and their friends could be seen having a gala time. Nysa looked breathtakingly beautiful in a baby pink mini dress. Her hair and makeup were also on point. By looking at the snaps, it is safe to say that Nysa had a fun time with her friends in London.

Check photos here:

Earlier, Janhvi Kapoor shared a couple of pictures from her trip to Amsterdam and she posed with Nysa Devgan in those pictures. Nysa also attended the wedding reception of singer Kanika Kapoor in London, and her photos in a stunning pink bodycon gown soon went viral on social media.

Earlier, in an interview with Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps, when Ajay Devgn was asked if he and Kajol want their kids- Nysa and Yug to enter the film industry, the actor said there's no compulsion and he would never ask them to do anything in particular. “Wherever they go they have to believe in it and need to work hard,” he shared adding that he and Kajol will always be there to help them.

