Nysa Devgan looks stunning as she parties with Mahika Rampal & other friends in London; PHOTOS

Nysa Devgan is one of the most popular star kids on the block. Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s elder daughter Nysa has not stepped into the big and glamorous world of showbiz yet. However, that has certainly not kept her away from the limelight. She is often photographed by the media, whenever she steps out in the dream city of Mumbai. Moreover, despite having a private account on Instagram, Nysa is quite popular on the social media platform. Every now and then her photos keep surfacing online, as and when they are posted by her friends and close ones. Speaking of which, certain pictures of her partying with her friends in a nightclub in London have surfaced on social media.

In the pictures, we can see Nysa Devgan wearing blue-coloured denim that she paired with a white-coloured crop top with off shoulder neck. She left her hair open and with makeup on, the star kid looked glamourous and stylish. She posed with her gang of friends which also featured Arjun Rampal’s daughter Mahika Rampal. She too looked pretty as she posed with everyone.

Check out the pictures:

Meanwhile, recently Janhvi Kapoor shared a couple of pictures from her trip to Amsterdam and she posed with Nysa Devgan in those pictures. A few days back, Nysa was spotted at the airport with her mom Kajol and her brother Yug. The trio even posed for pictures in front of the paparazzi. Nysa also attended the wedding reception of singer Kanika Kapoor in London, and her photos in a stunning pink bodycon gown soon went viral on social media.

