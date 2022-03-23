Nysa Devgan rocks multi-coloured pants as she steps out in the city; PHOTOS

Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgan always has the attention of the paps whenever she steps out of her house. The star kid is quite popular on social media and enjoys a massive fan following. Often Nysa is spotted with her mum Kajol outside the pilates class. But today Ajay’s daughter was clicked as she headed out of a clinic in Mumbai. Do not miss out on her multi-coloured pants and the two sippers she held in both her hands.

In the picture, we can see Nysa Devgan walking in full swag. She is wearing a multi-coloured fit and flare pants that she has paired with a plain black tee. The star kid holds both black and white sippers in both her hands and has covered her face with a black mask. She has tied her hair with a clutch and completed her look with grey flip flops. She was clicked outside a clinic in Mumbai.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, talking about the bond that Nysa shares with mom Kajol, it is amazing and we have seen its proof on her social media time and again. Kajol has also shared how proud she is of her daughter. In fact, Nysa, too, has revealed that she is very much like her mother, and Kajol is way more chill than she ever admits. Also, according to Nysa, the two of them are too loud and have no filter.

Talking about Ajay Devgn, his recently released trailer of Runway 34 has got all the fans excited. Runway 34 also stars Rakul Preet Singh in a pivotal role.

Anyway, how many hearts of Nysa’s look?

