Nysa Devgan sets internet ablaze in pink bodycon gown at Kanika Kapoor’s reception; Janhvi Kapoor REACTS

Nysa Devgan is one of the most popular star kids on the block. Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s elder daughter Nysa has not made her Bollywood debut yet, however, that has certainly not kept her away from the limelight. Although Nysa has a private account on social media, every once in a while, her pictures surface on the internet and go viral in no time. Fans and netizens swoon over her style game as they wait for more pictures of the star kid. Speaking of which, a few moments back, a slew of new photos featuring Nysa surfaced on Instagram, as she attended singer Kanika Kapoor’s wedding reception in London.

Nysa Devgan is a fashion force

Some time back, Nysa Devgan’s friend Orhan Awatramani took his Instagram space and shared a slew of photos featuring himself with Nysa and another friend. The pictures are proof that the young woman is emerging as a fashion force to reckon with. Nysa was seen donning a light pink gown with noodle straps and a plunging neckline. Her sleek black hair was left open with a middle parting, while her makeup looked absolutely flawless. Nysa wrapped up her look with silver accessories like a pair of hoop earrings and a necklace. She also carried a chic white handbag with her. Nysa and her friends posed for several pictures. They also clicked photos with new bride Kanika at her reception at Victoria and Albert Museum in London.

For the unversed, Baby Doll fame singer Kanika Kapoor recently tied the knot with London-based businessman Gautam Hathiramani on May 20th. They hosted their reception at London’s aforementioned museum. Kanika looked pretty as she picked up a bright red lehenga for her reception look.

Sharing these pictures, Orhan captioned the post, “I’ll go around a time or 2, just to waste my time with you (red and pink hearts emoji)”. As soon as he shared the photos, they were flooded with likes and comments. Among others, Janhvi Kapoor also reacted to the post and wrote, “Wasting time never looked this good (fire emoji) (clapping emoji)”.

Nysa Devgan at Kanika Kapoor’s wedding reception:

