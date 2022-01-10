Nysa Devgan smiles for mirror selfie; Fans compare her looks with mom Kajol

Nysa Devgan, daughter of actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol has mostly stayed away from the glamour world. She has been seen a few times with her parents at parties or events. Recently, a selfie of Nysa has been doing rounds on the Internet, and has been pulling the attention of fans. The picture posted by a fan page on Instagram featured Nysa clicking a mirror selfie in an elevator. She was all smiling in the photo. It also featured one of Nysa’s friends giving her the side-eye.

In the photo, Ajay Devgn’s daughter wore an off-white jacket over a navy-blue outfit. She tied her hair back. As she clicked the picture looking at the mirror inside the lift, her friend who was standing next to her, smirked at her. Her fans poured in love in the comment section. One of the fans also compared her with her mom Kajol and wrote, “Looks like Kajol, man.” Another fan commented, “Awesome.” Several fans also left comments such as “cute,” “lovely,” etc.

See post here:

Nysa was born to Kajol and Ajay Devgn on April 20, 2003. The 18-year-old has a younger brother named Yug. During her 18th birthday, Kajol had recollected memories from the time of her birthday and had shared a post on Instagram.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn have worked in a fair share of Bollywood movies. Kajol offered some major hits including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Ishq, Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Ajay Devgn was seen in superhits movies such as Singham, Phool Aur Kaante, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited among others.

