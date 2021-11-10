Nysa Devgn’s smashing PICS prove that she’s the next fashionista in the making

Bollywood couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn has not made her entry into the glamorous world of showbiz yet. However, the star kid has been in the limelight forever. Although Nysa does posts pictures on her Instagram handle, she has not made the account public yet. However, Nysa has a few dedicated fan accounts on Instagram which keep on sharing some unseen pictures of the young woman every now and then. Recently, her pictures surfaced on the internet and those had fans swooning over the girl's beauty who is a spitting image of Kajol. And these photographs strongly point to the fact that Nysa is the next fashionista in the making.

In this article, we look at a few of Nysa Devgn’s pictures that have us rooting for her style game. In the picture, Nysa can be seen acing sweater weather fashion as she dons a white knitted cardigan with a black mini skirt. The knee-high boots add several notches of oomph to the outfit making it a solid number to combat the chills in style. Nysa has her hair open and she wraps up her look with a dainty gold necklace.

In the second picture, Nysa once again opts for the classic combination of black and white, without making it even a tad bit monotonous. The star kid dons a black spaghetti crop top with a pleated A-line white mini skirt. She adds a touch of winter fashion to it by opting for a white jacket and a pair of black boots. Straightened hair, minimal makeup, a perfectly-sized white shoulder bag, and sunkissed skin result in the flawless picture shown below.

After slaying in trendy western outfits, Nysa exudes royal charm in beautiful white ethnic wear. Here is Nysa clad in a white lehenga-choli, with multicolored embroidery on top of it. A slight glimpse of the midriff, sleeveless choli, and minimal jewelry elevates the look even further. Nysa has wrapped up the look with a soft-glam makeup look, - perfect for any festive occasion – and her tresses kept open. The tiny bindi completely steals the show.

For the unversed, Nysa is currently a student at United World College of South East Asia in Singapore. She keeps on visiting her family in India every now and then.

