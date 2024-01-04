O Piya Extended Version OUT: Parineeti Chopra dances with mother-in-law, Raghav Chadha overwhelmed with love

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot in September last year in Udaipur, Rajasthan. It was one of the biggest celebrity weddings of 2023 and it received extensive media coverage.

An extended version of a song centered around the couple's special day, titled O Piya, has been released online, giving us a sneak peek into some unseen moments from Pari and Raghav's wedding.

O Piya song extended version has been released

Today, on January 4th, the extended version of a song titled O Piya has been released. The song is centered around the wedding of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha and its extended version shows unseen glimpses from their special day. One moment features Parineeti dancing her heart out with her mother-in-law Alka Chadha as Raghav stands behind them and smiles. Another moment captures Raghav and Parineeti sharing a tender moment, holding each other in their arms with their eyes closed.

The wedding venue in Udaipur is showcased beautifully in the song, with stunning drone footage. Additionally, there is an extended video capturing the rituals of the wedding. As we watch, we can't help but notice Raghav's loving gaze towards Pari as she gracefully walks down the aisle in her gorgeous wedding attire.

O Piya has been sung by Parineeti and composed by Gaurav Dutta, while Gaurav Dutta, Sunny M.R., and Harjot Kaur have penned the lyrics.

Check out the full song here:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's relationship timeline

In March 2023, a video of the couple leaving a cafe in Mumbai went viral. A week after that, they were spotted again at the Mumbai airport and during an IPL match at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. After several dinner dates and pap spotting, the couple got engaged on May 13 in New Delhi. Parineeti's sister Priyanka Chopra also attended the special day.

The couple got married on September 24th, 2023 at The Leela Palace, Udaipur, Rajasthan. It was attended by some big names from politics including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh. Priyanka could not attend the event so her mother Madhu Chopra was present.

