‘Obsessed with you’: Sonam Kapoor gives a sweet kiss to hubby Anand Ahuja in new mushy PIC

Actor Sonam Kapoor married Anand Ahuja back in 2018 and ever since then, the Aisha star has been juggling her life between Mumbai and London. Time and again, Sonam takes to her social media platform to give fans a sneak peek into her life in London. Going by the same in the early hours of Monday, the star took to Instagram to share yet another romantic photo with Ananda Ahuja.

The new photo sees Sonam Kapoor slaying in a breezy floral kurta. Meanwhile, Anand Ahuja looks dapper in a white attire. The Neerja star can be seen holding her hubby close as she plants a sweet kiss on his cheeks. Anand Ahuja is beaming with tremendous joy as the camera captures the couple together. While sharing the photo online, Sonam Kapoor articulated that she’s ‘obsessed’ with her husband.

Take a look at the photo below:

Previously, while welcoming New Year 2022, Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share a slew of mushy photos with hubby Anand Ahuja. While sharing the post, Sonam wrote, “Happy new year to the love of my life. He is not just #everydayphenomenal, he is everyyearphenomenal and the person I want to spend every new year with. Wishing all of you good health, happiness and fulfilment in 2022.”

On the professional front, Sonam is now gearing up to star alongside Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in Shoma Makhija’s crime thriller flick, Blind. The plot of the film is loosely based on the 2011 released Korean movie of the same name. The story revolves around the life of a blind officer who is on the hunt for a dangerous serial killer.

