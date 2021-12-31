Ocean just got hotter: Sidharth Malhotra's 2021 recap is too good to be ignored; Wishes 'Happy New Year 2022'

2021 has been quite a wonderful year for Sidharth Malhotra both professionally and personally. In terms of work, his last release Shershaah was a huge hit and was loved by everyone. His portrayal as Captain Vikram Batra in the film was appreciated by all. Now as we are all set to welcome New Year 2022, Sid took to his Instagram handle to share a recap of his life and we bet you would not be able to take your eyes off his chiselled body.