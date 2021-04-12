October clocks 3 years: 5 reasons to watch Shoojit Sircar’s directorial starring Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan starrer film October is a soft romantic drama with a dreamy backdrop. The film was shot in Manali and as it clocks three years we discuss why it should be on your bucket list.

and Banita Sandhu starrer October has completed three years today. The film, released in 2018, was directed by National Award winner Shoojit Sircar. This masterpiece is realistic and entertaining. The film received an overwhelming response from the audience. October was very different from Shoojit’s previous work as it was different from a typical Bollywood romance. The film gave a platform to Varun Dhawan to show his versatility as a performer.

The tagline of the film says ‘This is not a love story, this is a story about love’ and it stays true to it. Written by Juhi Chaturvedi, the story is about two people Dan and Shiuli. They work as interns in a hotel. Both are different from each other but still love to spend time. One day Shiuli meets with an accident and gets hospitalised. Then her health improves because of Dan but she does not survive. Dan becomes heartbroken by her death. The film received seven nominations at the 64th Filmfare Awards including Best Actor (Critics) for Varun Dhawan, Best Supporting Actress for Gitanjali Rao, and Best Female Debut for Banita Sandhu.

And today on its third anniversary, read below to know the five reasons why you should watch this film:

1. Varun Dhawan’s brilliant performance:

For this film, Varun shed his chocolate boy image. His performance as Danish Walia, a hotel management trainee, left his fans surprised. As reported, the actor had worked with the hotel staff to get into the skin of the character. He even had sleepless nights to get that genuine look on his face.

2. Shoojit Sircar and Juhi Chaturvedi combination:

Shoojit Sircar is known for creating magic on the screen. He had directed films like Vicky Donor in which Ayushmann Khurrana made his debut, Piku among others. Shoojit Sircar and Juhi Chaturvedi is the combination that brings the best performances out of all the actors.

3. Banita Sandhu—promising debutant

Banita Sandhu gained immense appreciation from the movie buffs. Fans said that she was flawless as an actor. Not many know that Banita didn’t know Hindi so well and took Hindi lessons to nail her role.

4. Different romance

October is a slice-of-life love story where the boy goes to any extent to protect his lover. In the film, there is no violence but still, it has many other angles which make it different from a typical Bollywood romantic film. The interesting part about the film is that it was shot in just 38 days.

5. Beautiful backdrop:

The film October gives a virtual tour of Himachal Pradesh. It was shot in Manali and later in Delhi. But the scenes from Manali will inspire your inner wanderlust.

Credits :Indian Express

