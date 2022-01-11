Odia actor Mihir Das passes away at 63

In what came as a shocking news from the Odia film industry, veteran actor Mihir Das breathed his last today. According to media reports, the 63 year old actress died a month after suffering a mild heart attack. It was reported that he was undergoing a treatment in a private hospital in Cuttak and was put on ventilator support. The media reports also stated that Mihir was a chronic renal patient and was undergoing dialysis for a couple of years. Mihir Das’ demise has come as shock for everyone and several celebs have mourned his death.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, filmmaker Nila Madhab Panda wrote, “Heartbreaking to hear that Veteran Odia Actor Mihir Das is no more. Can’t believe he is gone so soon. A true pioneer of the Odisha Entertainment industry. My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones. Om Shanti”. Philanthropist Achyuta Samanta also tweeted, “Saddened by the passing away of veteran Odia actor Shri Mihir Das - one of the most talented actors from Odisha. He was a good man with a good soul. Praying for his departed soul to rest in peace. Condolences to family, friends and legion of fans”.

For the uninitiated, in his career of three decades, Mihir Das had won the Best Actor Award from the state government twice for his stint in Laxmi Protima in 1998 and Pheria Mo Suna Bhauni in 2005 respectively. He had also won accolades for his movies Mu Tate Love Karuchi and Prema Adhei Akhyara.