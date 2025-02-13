Odia rapper Abhinav Singh found dead in Bengaluru apartment; family suspects suicide

A 32-year-old rapper and hip-hop artist from Odisha, Abhinav Singh, who was popularly known as Juggernaut, allegedly died by suicide at his Bengaluru apartment earlier this week, the police said.

Singh’s body was discovered on Monday, the Bengaluru police said, adding that his family had lodged a case in Odisha alleging harassment by his wife.

Story under development...

