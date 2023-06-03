Odisha Train Accident: Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kajol, others express grief over lives lost in tragedy

India witnessed a tragic train accident on Friday night. As per reports, at least 238 people were killed, and around 900 were injured in a horrific three-train collision in Odisha’s Balasore district. Condolences for the victims’ families, and prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured, poured in from all over the world. A number of celebrities such as Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kajol, Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, Suniel Shetty, Parineeti Chopra, Ajay Devgn, and many others expressed their grief over the lives lost in the tragic train accident.

Expressing his heartbreak over the tragic train crash, Salman Khan tweeted on Saturday morning, “Really saddened to hear abt the accident,May God rest the souls of the deceased in peace,Protect n give strength to the families n the injured from this unfortunate accident.” Kajol wrote, “My heart and prayers go out to those who are affected by the train wreck yesterday.. Deepest condolences and prayers..” Akshay Kumar tweeted that it is heartbreaking to see the visuals from the train accident in Odisha. “Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. My thoughts and condolences to the families of the affected during this difficult time. Om Shanti,” he tweeted.

Suniel Shetty wrote, “Devastating news of the tragic Coromandel Express accident in Odisha and the huge loss of lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and loved ones. At this difficult time, let us stand together, offering support and strength to one another. Appeal to all my fans in the vicinity to assist and help those in need. #CoromandelExpressAccident.” Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Karan Johar, Madhur Bhandarkar, Virat Kohli, Anupam Kher and a number of celebs also expressed their shock and grief.

The three trains involved in the tragic crash were the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train.