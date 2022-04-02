Official: Rashmika Mandanna to play lead opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal

Ranbir Kapoor is on the roll these days. After wrapping the shooting of his much talked about fantasy drama Brahmastra, Ranbir is not making headlines for his upcoming movie Animal. It was recently reported that Parineeti Chopra is no longer a part of this Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial. And now, as per a recent update, Rashmika Mandanna has been roped in to play the role of Ranbir’s wife in the movie. The makers have made the announcement on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi & Gudi Padwa.

To note, Pinkvilla was the first one to report that Rashmika has been taken on board for Pinkvilla. “Bhushan Kumar and Sandeep Reddy Vanga felt that Rashmika fits the bill to the T. They wanted a fresh cast, rather than repeating the pairing of RK with another actress. The duo feels that both RK and Rashmika will set the screen on fire with their chemistry in Animal,” a source was quoted saying. Interestingly, Animal, which will also star Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in key roles, will mark Ranbir and Rashmika’s first collaboration on the big screen and the announcement has certainly got the fans excited.

It is reported that the crime drama will be going on floors in summers this year and will be hitting the screens on August 11 next year. Apart from Animal and Brahmastra, Ranbir is also working on Luv Ranjan’s yet to be titled romantic comedy with Shraddha Kapoor. Besides, he will also be seen in Yash Raj Films’ upcoming production Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the lead. Helmed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera is slated to release on July 22 this year.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt getting married in April? Actor’s aunt Rima Jain clarifies