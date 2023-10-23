‘Officially future Mr & Mrs’: Armaan Malik, Aashna Shroff’s first PICS from engagement ceremony are enchanting

Popular singer Armaan Malik, a couple of months back, proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Aashna Shroff. Several mushy pictures were shared on social media by the couple from their dreamy proposal. Now, months after, the couple finally sealed the deal and got engaged in a formal ring ceremony. While the duo had already shared several glimpses of their ring ceremony on social media, the now much-in-love couple dropped the first pictures from their ceremony.

First PICS of Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff from their engagement ceremony are out

Months after going down on his knees, Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff finally got engaged in a formal ring ceremony. While the couple had been sharing sneak peeks from the ceremony, taking to their Instagram handle, the couple treated the fans and followers with their official pictures.

In the first photo, the couple can be seen smiling while romantically walking hand in hand, looking at each other. In the second photo, the ecstatic couple is seen flaunting their engagement rings as they share a hearty laughter, posing for the camera.

Take a look:

The delightful post was captioned, “Officially future Mr & Mrs (accompanied by a ring emoji)."

For the special occasion, the renowned fashion influencer, Aashna looked gorgeous in a printed floral white saree with a black sleeveless blouse. Armaan, on the other hand, opted for a white shirt under a beige blazer and pants.

Fans shower the couple with congratulatory messages

The post shared by the couple attracted a great deal of reactions from fans. A fan commented, “I’m excited for the wedding more than anyone (crying emoji) Istg this is BEAUTIFUL( followed by crying, red heart and nazar amulet emoji)," another fan wrote, “ A huge congratulations (accompanied by a red heart emoji)." An elated third fan wrote, “Oyeee hoyeeee!!!”

Armaan Malik had dropped a special track as a dedication to Aashna Shroff

Notably, the melodious singer Armaan Malik, in order to make his proposal even more special, had also released a track, Kasam Se. Calling it a ‘musical love letter’ to his better half, Aashna, he had called the track ‘an ode to our love story’. The video of the track featured amazing sweet moments captured from the dreamy proposal he had planned for the fashion influencer. The video and photographs shared on social media are a testament that the question was proposed at an exotic location.

