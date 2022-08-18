OG Khiladi Akshay Kumar meets new 'Anari' Emraan Hashmi in recreation of Main Khiladi Tu Anari for Selfiee

Ever since Akshay Kumar announced his new movie alongside Emraan Hashmi titled Selfiee, fans have been eagerly waiting for the film. The first look poster and the teaser has already created a lot of hype. Well, the actors have begun shooting for the film and recently Khiladi Kumar took to his Instagram handle to share the dance practice video from the sets. He could be seen shaking a leg on his iconic 90s song ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’. Today, Emraan took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of him with Akshay from the sets of Selfiee.

In the picture, we can see Emraan Hashmi and Akshay Kumar facing their back towards the camera and staring at each other. Both the stars can be seen wearing blingy jackets over black pants and going by the caption which Emraan wrote, it is evident that these two are going to recreate ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’ for Selfiee. The Jannat actor in his caption wrote, “28 years after the original .. The OG khiladi with the new Anari. This stare down led to a dance off . And what a dance off it was . (Haven’t stopped icing my feet ever since #Selfiee.”

Check out Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi’s picture:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar is currently basking in the success of his recently released movie Raksha Bandhan. He will star next in Ram Setu alongside Jaqueline Fernandez, OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2, Selfiee alongside Emraan Hashmi, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff, and the yet-to-titled Soorarai Pottru remake.

On the other hand, Emraan Hashmi will be seen locking horns with Salman Khan in Tiger 3 which also stars Katrina Kaif. All the three stars had been shooting for the film in a lot of international destinations and fans are super excited to watch them.

