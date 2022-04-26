OG 'Manjulika' Vidya Balan REACTS to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailer; Says 'Looks familiar yet...'

The trailer of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released on April 26. To note, it is a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, starring Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja, and Vidya Balan in the lead roles, which was a remake of the 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu. As soon as the trailer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 got released, it received lots of appreciation.

To join the bandwagon, the OG ‘Manjulika’ Vidya Balan also shared the movie’s trailer on her social media handle and penned down a sweet note. While sharing the trailer, the actress wrote, “Congratulations #BhushanKumar and team for this haunted comedy. The trailer looks familiar yet different … Haha!! … can't wait to experience this roller-coaster ride again #BhoolBhulaiyaa2. Watch the family entertainer, releasing in cinemas on 20th May, 2022!” To note, in the prequel, Vidya managed to woo the audience with her performance as Avni and Manjulika.

Speaking about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the movie also stars Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Amar Upadhyay, Milind Gunaji, and Rajesh Kumar in pivotal roles. The movie will hit theatres on May 20, 2022. Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios. This also marks Kiara’s first collaboration with Kartik and director Anees Bazmee. Also in addition to this, in the movie, Kartik will be seen as Rooh Baba, while the Kabir Singh actress will play the role of Reet.

