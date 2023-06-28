OG Pasoori singer Shae Gill on Arijit Singh's recreation in Satyaprem Ki Katha: 'Instead of sending hate…'

Ever since the first look of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha was released, fans have been eagerly waiting for the film. Be it the chemistry between of the leading pair or the songs, everything has hit the right note and paved the way straight into the hearts of the fans. But the recently released song Pasoori Nu which is a recreation of the popular song Pasoori has been at the receiving end of a lot of hate. Well, the Pakistani singer Shae Gill who sang the original Pasoori along with Ali Sethi has opened up about this recreation on her Instagram.

Shae Gill opens up on Pasoori recreation in Satyaprem Ki Katha

The Pakistani singer She Gilll took to her Instagram stories and revealed that the decision of recreating this song for Satyaprem Ki Katha wasn’t hers. In fact, she also revealed that neither does she own the song nor the rights. Shae also went on to add that people shouldn’t be sending hate to the recreation. And if the listeners don’t like the new song, they should perhaps not listen to it. “I actually found out about the remake through you guys but also, I wanted to talk about all of the hate that people have been sending towards the new song. I understand that you all love the original Pasoori so much and I am so grateful for all the love. I can’t even begin to express how grateful I am but also at the same time I don’t want you to be sending hate to someone else. Look at it as a rendition rather than a remake”. She added, “And if it’s something you don’t like at all then I would say don’t listen to it. Instead of sending hate, don’t listen to it because not liking something and talking about it in your home is still fine but if you are publicly humiliating and insulting someone then it’s not very nice, is it?”

About Satyaprem Ki Katha

Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, Satyaprem Ki Katha stars Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan in the lead roles. The film marks the two actors’ second on-screen collaboration after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Satyaprem Ki Katha also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. The film will hit the theatres on June 29, 2023.

Apart from Pasoori Nu, previously released songs from Satyaprem Ki Katha album include Naseeb Se, Aaj Ke Baad, Gujju Pataka, and Sun Sajni.

