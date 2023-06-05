OG Shaktimaan Mukesh Khanna gives THIS major update about film, reveals ‘contract has been signed’

Ever since it was officially announced that India’s very own superhero Shaktimaan will be returning to the big screens, the excitement levels of all the fans have reached their peak. The show which was headlined by Mukesh Khanna was one of the most popular shows in the 90s and even today fans remember this superhero. Last year Sony Pictures announced that it is all set to bring Shaktimaan to the big screen and will recreate the magic of the iconic superhero which will be headlined by one of India’s superstars. Now in a recent interview, the OG Shaktimaan has revealed certain details about the film.

Mukesh Khanna reveals details about the Shaktimaan movie

After Sony Pictures made an official announcement of Shaktimaan returning to the silver screen, there has been no official announcement of the progress. There have been several reports of Ranveer Singh playing the titular role with Minnal Murali director Basil Joseph directing it, but no official confirmation has been made yet. Now, in a recent interview the OG Shaktimaan, Mukesh Khanna on his channel Bheeshm said that the film is being mounted on an international level and the film is definitely happening. He further added that everything regarding the movie is being carefully looked into. “Contract has been signed. Ye bohot bade level ki film hai. One film would cost Rs 200-300 crore and it will be made by Sony Pictures, the one who made Spider-Man. But it kept getting delayed, first there was the pandemic, I had announced it on my channel too that the film is happening, but…”

Mukesh Khanna also revealed that this is not going to be a small film and a lot of things are happening but he is not allowed to talk about it. Answering several fan doubts like will he be Shaktimaan? Or who will play the titular role? The veteran actor revealed that he cannot reveal it but he will be in the film and that without him there cannot be Shaktimaan. “What I can say is I am not supposed to do any appearance in Shaktimaan’s get-up now. I have to stop because they don’t want any comparison. But the film is coming, very soon there will be a final announcement, where you will know who will be in it, who will direct it. It is being made on an international level, as it deserves to be,” he added.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: After Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Ranveer Singh locks Baiju Bawra & Don 3