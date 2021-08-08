The OGs: Kareena Kapoor chills with BFF Malaika Arora on Saturday night; See PIC

It seems like Kareena Kapoor Khan had a nice Saturday evening. On August 07, the Good Newwz actress treated her fans with a stunning picture with none other than her best friend . Kareena took to her Instagram handle to drop a gorgeous selfie. In the picture, Kareena was seen donning a basic yet stylish tee. While Malaika opted a crop top for the evening. The actresses nailed their stylish yet comfy attires.

Along with the picture, Kareena wrote, “The OGs” followed by a heart emoticon. In another snap, she was seen posing with film producer Jay Shewakramani. The Jab We Met star called him her ‘favourite person’ as she posted the snap on her photo-sharing application. Kareena and her girl gang often catch up and share glimpses of themselves having quality time be it on lunch or dinner or even trips. A couple of weeks back, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Kareena gathered and had a blast at Malaika's house in Mumbai. Even Maheep Kapoor joined the gang.

Take a look:

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen up on the silver screen in the 2020 release ‘Angrezi Medium’ along with Irrfan Khan and Dimple Kapadia. She was praised for her flavourful performance, which was funny and intense in equal measures in different scenes. She will next be seen playing a crucial role in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside superstar . The film is a remake of a 1994 Hollywood film titled ‘Forrest Gump’, which starred Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in the leading roles.