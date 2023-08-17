Oh My Gadar: Akshay Kumar thanks fans for giving OMG 2, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 'greatest week' in film history

Akshay Kumar is currently enjoying the success of his recently released film OMG 2. Despite clashing with a juggernaut like Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, the film has been holding well and performing above expectations at the box office. The clash of two huge movies, both boasting of a stellar star cast, was getting compared to the Barbenheimer phenomenon from Hollywood. Netizens have even given it a name ‘Oh My Gadar’ and have been showing support for both projects. There is no bad blood involved between the cast and crew of the two films either. Akshay has now even taken the opportunity to thank the viewers for giving love to both the sequels.

Akshay Kumar thanks audiences for giving love to OMG 2 and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2

On Thursday, August 17, Akshay Kumar took to Instagram and acknowledged the cinematic spectacle that is Oh My Gadar. He expressed gratitude to the people for giving love to both the films and helping them make the record of greatest week at the box office in history. He shared a ‘Running Successfully In Cinemas’ video of his film OMG 2 also starring Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. In the background, Akshay can be heard singing a rendition of the iconic song ‘Udd Ja Kaale Kaava’ from Sunny Deol’s Gadar, which has also been used in his movie. Along with the video, the Aitraaz actor wrote, “A big thank you to our audiences for all the love for #OhMyGadar and giving us the greatest week in the Indian Film History! प्यार और आभार #Gadar2 in cinemas #OMG2 in cinemas.” Have a look:

Fan reactions to Akshay Kumar’s post on OMG 2 and Gadar 2

Fans took to the comments under Akshay’s post and appreciated him for supporting a rival film and cited him as an example for other artists from the film industry. One fan wrote, “Isey kehti hein asli support #Gadar2 #OMG2,” while another person said, “Simplicity dekho sir ki dono movie ko support kar rahi hai.” A comment read, “Great achievement by indian film industry,” and a user expressed, “Now this is the perfect example of Film Industry is one family! @akshaykumar @iamsunnydeol.”

