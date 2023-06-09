Oh My God 2 NEW poster: Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam announce theatrical release date

Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal starrer Oh My God, which released in 2012, proved to be a huge hit among the audience. Now, 11 years post the success of Oh My God, Akshay Kumar is back with the social comedy Oh My God 2! While the first part featured Akshay Kumar as Lord Krishna, he will be seen as Lord Shiva in Oh My God 2, and so far, the posters of the film left fans quite intrigued. Oh My God 2 stars Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi in lead roles. A few days ago, Pinkvilla confirmed that the film will have a theatrical release, and that a release date announcement will be shared soon. Now, Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram account to share a new poster, and announce the theatrical release date of the film!

Akshay Kumar announces the release date of Oh My God 2

On Friday morning, Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram account, and revealed that the film will release in theatres on 11th August, 2023. "आ रहे हैं हम,आइयेगा आप भी. 11th August. In theatres. #OMG2," wrote Akshay Kumar. He also dropped a fresh poster of Oh My God 2, that shows him in the form of Lord Shiva. The poster also features the date of release written in Hindi over it, with 'OMG 2' written below. Meanwhile, Yami Gautam also shared the same poster on her Instagram account. She wrote, "The date is locked! #OMG2 releasing in theatres on August 11, 2023. See you there!" Check out the poster below.

With Oh My God 2 releasing on 11th August 2023, the film will clash at the box office with Rajinikanth’s Jailer and Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel starrer Gadar 2.

About Oh My God 2

Oh My God 2 is set against the backdrop of sex education in India. It is helmed by Amit Rai, while Ashwin Varde, Viacom 18, and Jio Studios serve as the producers of Oh My God 2. Akshay Kumar started shooting for the film in October 2021 in Madhya Pradesh. Back then, he shared first-look posters of the film, and wrote, "Karta kare na kar sake Shiv kare so hoye. Need your blessings and wishes for #OMG2, our honest and humble attempt to reflect on an important social issue. May the eternal energy of Adiyogi bless us through this journey. Har Har Mahadev. @TripathiiPankaj @yamigautam @AmitBrai."

