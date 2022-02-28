Oh My God: Alia Bhatt can’t keep calm as Gangubai Kathiawadi gets a shoutout from Amul Topical

Time and again Alia Bhatt has proved her acting prowess on the silver screen. Her latest release Gangubai Kathiawadi only adds to her list of memorable performances. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai opened to rave reviews; Alia’s act as the social worker has been especially appreciated, by viewers and critics alike. Amid this, Amul has given a shoutout to the 28-year-old actress in its latest topical. Needless to say, Alia can’t keep calm about this.

A few moments back, Amul Topical shared a new post dedicated to Alia and Gangubai Kathiawadi on its official Twitter handle. In the topical, one can see Alia dressed in her Gangubai avatar enjoying some slices of bread. Amul also used witty wordplay on Alia’s name with the words, ‘Khalia Bhatter?’ Sharing this post, Amul tweeted, “The success of Bollywood’s new release Gangubai Kathiawadi…” The actress was overjoyed to receive this special shoutout and took to her social media space to express her excitement. Alia shared the topical on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Oh! My! God!’ (white heart emojis)” She further wrote, “#AaGayiHainGangu (crescent moon emoji)"

Take a look:

Gangubai Kathiawadi hit the cinemas on the 25th of February. Apart from Alia, the film stars Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Shantanu Maheshwari, Jim Sarbh, and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles.

Alia now has several interesting projects in the pipeline. She will soon be seen in the much-awaited RRR helmed by SS Rajamouli and starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Alia also has Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Apart from this, Alia will be featuring in Darlings, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and Jee Le Zaraa.

ALSO READ: Flashback Friday: When Alia Bhatt disclosed the moment she knew Ranbir Kapoor was 'the man' for her