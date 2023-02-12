Old clip of Shah Rukh Khan teaching Gauri Khan how to exercise goes viral, fans REACT

Bollywood’s favorite couple, actor Shah Rukh Khan and his Interior Designer wife Gauri Khan often make the headlines for being the ‘power’ couple. They have been married for over three decades and have a beautiful family with two sons, Aryan and AbRam, and a daughter Suhana. Recently, a throwback video was shared by a fan page on Instagram which shows the actor teaching his wife how to exercise and also interacting with his fans. Fans melted over the old clips and showered their love for the couple.

The clips in the video appear to be from the 1990s. It shows Shah Rukh Khan waving at fans in Mannat at the beginning of the video. The fans wave back and exchange kisses. Gauri Khan was then seen attempting to exercise. Shah Rukh initially stood next to her while exercising, and then helped her with the machinery. Later, he joined Gauri in her workout. The video also shows SRK cuddling, petting, and kissing a dog. SRK in oversized clothes, long hair, and his charming smile cut a cute picture throughout the clips.