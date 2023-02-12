Old clip of Shah Rukh Khan teaching Gauri Khan how to exercise goes viral, fans REACT
In an old video that has surfaced online, Shah Rukh Khan is seen teaching his wife, Gauri Khan to exercise. Watch the video here.
Bollywood’s favorite couple, actor Shah Rukh Khan and his Interior Designer wife Gauri Khan often make the headlines for being the ‘power’ couple. They have been married for over three decades and have a beautiful family with two sons, Aryan and AbRam, and a daughter Suhana. Recently, a throwback video was shared by a fan page on Instagram which shows the actor teaching his wife how to exercise and also interacting with his fans. Fans melted over the old clips and showered their love for the couple.
The clips in the video appear to be from the 1990s. It shows Shah Rukh Khan waving at fans in Mannat at the beginning of the video. The fans wave back and exchange kisses. Gauri Khan was then seen attempting to exercise. Shah Rukh initially stood next to her while exercising, and then helped her with the machinery. Later, he joined Gauri in her workout. The video also shows SRK cuddling, petting, and kissing a dog. SRK in oversized clothes, long hair, and his charming smile cut a cute picture throughout the clips.
Whether you are an SRK fan or not, we promise the video will make your day. Watch the clip here:
Supporters of SRK have flooded the comment section with comments like, “Can’t stop watching these clips,” “The best thing on Instagram today, you made my day.” Most fans have commented on how adorable the couple looks when SRK helps Gauri to exercise.
About Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri are one of the most ideal couples in Bollywood and their love story is an inspiration for many. They have shared their love for each other in several interviews and we all know their love story- how they met in Delhi and fell head over heels in love with each other. Their love story began when they met at a party in 1984 when the star was 18 years old. They later began seeing each other and decided to get married on 25th October 1991. The couple has always stood by each other and given their fans major relationship goals.
