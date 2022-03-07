Old is Gold: Boman Irani poses with Uunchai co-stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher & Danny Denzongpa

Boman Irani shared a picture on his social media space which is truly ‘iconic’ by all means as it features four seasoned actors: Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa, and Boman. For the unversed, all of them will be sharing screen space in the upcoming movie Uunchai.

In the picture, all the four reputed actors can be seen striking a pose as they stand close to each other and smile warmly at the camera. The actors were also seen donning traditional Nepalese caps with their suits. Sharing the picture, Boman wrote, “To be part of this iconic picture is an achievement in itself. To be part of #Uunchai makes my heart glow with humble pride.@uunchaithemovie @amitabhbachchan @anupampkher #dannydenzongpa”.

For the unversed, Uunchai is being directed by Sooraj Barjatya, who has films like Hum Saath Saath Hain, and Hum Aapke Hain Koun to his credit. Apart from Big B, Anupam Kher, Boman, and Danny Danzongpa, the film also stars Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, and Sarika in pivotal roles. A couple of months back, Anupam Kher and Parineeti shared glimpses from their shoot in Nepal, on their respective social media spaces.

Take a look:

Talking about Uunchai, Parineeti told Pinkvilla in an exclusive chat, “Talking about Uunchai, Parineeti Chopra revealed, “Being on that film is even better than you can imagine. First of all, I was just shocked that I was sitting in front of Sooraj sir and he was offering me his film. That to me was one of the most beautiful things that could have happened to me in my career, to be a part of his film, to be his heroine. And then the star cast of Mr Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta and you are a part of that, it just feels like you did something right. “

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Parineeti Chopra on Animal and Uunchai: All my failures were worth it because...