Old PHOTO of Shah Rukh Khan from his school days is winning hearts. Seen yet?

The Badshah of Bollywood has earned his place in the entertainment industry purely through his hard work, gratitude, and humility. He is considered one of the best actors and enjoys a massive following not only in India but across the world. While Shah Rukh, on and off, keeps updating his social media to let his fans know his whereabouts, he has a number of fan pages on social media. Every now and then, some or the other photo of the superstar goes viral leaving fans amazed. Now an old picture of the Bollywood superstar from his school days is doing rounds of the internet. In the picture, the Dear Zindagi actor can be seen posing with his classmates. Wearing a white shirt, the ‘young’ version of SRK looked unrecognizable in his younger look which even had messy hair.

To note, the Jab Harry Met Sejal actor attended St. Columba's School in New Delhi. SRK came from a middle-class family in New Delhi and gained his Bachelor's degree from Hansraj College. However, he was always intrigued by acting and theatre and used to spend a lot of time at Delhi's Theatre Action Group. After he completed his education, SRK started pursuing his acting career. He started his journey with television and made his television debut with the 1989 TV show 'Fauji'. Ever since then, Shah Rukh has appeared in movies including Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil To Pagal Hai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and more.

Now, SRK will next be seen in Pathan, the film also features and John Abraham. Pathan will also see a cameo by who has confirmed the same.

