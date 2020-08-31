  1. Home
Old pic of Kangana Ranaut, Sandip Ssingh & Rangoli resurfaces and goes viral amid Sushant Singh Rajput's case

Amid CBI’s probe regarding Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, an old photo of Kangana Ranaut, Sandip Ssingh and Rangoli Chandel has gone viral on the internet.
33976 reads Mumbai
News,Kangana RanautOld pic of Kangana Ranaut, Sandip Ssingh & Rangoli resurfaces and goes viral amid Sushant Singh Rajput's case
Kangana Ranaut recently made her return to social media by taking over her official Twitter account that was handled by her team previously. The actress in a video revealed she decided to return after she saw the power of social media during the campaign held for the death case of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Right from the start, the actress has been vocal about her opinions related to Sushant’s death. The actor was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14 and ever since then, there have been various conspiracy theories circulating. 

Currently, the case has been handed over to the CBI by the Supreme Court. Leaving no stone unturned and wasting no time, the team began their probe. They are currently interrogating Rhea Chakraborty, who is the late actor’s girlfriend. Siddharth Pithani who was Sushant’s flatmate has also been grilled by the CBI. While the grilling continues, an old picture of Kangana has resurfaced on the internet. The old picture includes the actress with producer Sandip Ssingh and Rangoli Chandel. The picture showcases them striking a happy pose. The picture is not only viral on the internet but is also available on Sandip’s website. 

Sandip who claimed to be the best friend of the late actor will also be summoned by the CBI soon. He was one of the first people to arrive at the actor’s residence after his death was announced. After the actor was found dead, Sandip took to his Instagram account and shared a picture of himself with the actor and Ankita Lokhande. He penned an emotional note along with it and shared that Ankita was the only one who could have saved the late actor.

