Old pic of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan attending Kajol's mehendi with little Aryan goes VIRAL
An old picture of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol is doing rounds online in which the Khans can be seen posing with the actress during her mehendi ceremony. It is proof that their bond dates back to decades.
Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol share a very special bond. The stars, who went on to become one of the sought-after onscreen couple, eventually became the best of friends. Now, an old picture of the Khan family attending the actresses’ pre-wedding function shows their relationship dates back to decades.
Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, and baby Aryan smile at Kajol's mehendi function
With the 1993 film Baazigar, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol took over the Indian film industry. The couple eventually became the most loved on-screen pair that audiences wanted to see in every romantic movie. Since then, their bond has grown manifold. Now, an old picture of the stars has surfaced online in which SRK with his wife Gauri Khan and son Aryan Khan can be seen posing with the actress during her mehendi ceremony.
The viral picture shows the Raju Chacha actress sitting in the front, flaunting her million-dollar smile at the camera. Here, Kajol can be seen looking pretty as two people apply henna on each of her hands. Posing just behind her were the Khans who joined her for the picture. While the adults are busy making memories, baby Aryan is seen concentrating on the design that a woman is drawing on his tiny hands with mehendi.
Sharing the precious photo, a user penned on X (formerly Twitter), “Throwback Thursday: This picture of Shah Rukh Khan with Gauri and Aryan from Kajol's Mehendi ceremony is pure gold.”
Take a look:
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol movies
If you love both these actors, you would be able to name multiple movies in which the stars worked together. But just to jog your memory, here are some of our favorite SRK-Kajol films. We have to start with Karan Arjun in which the actors gave a commendable performance. Then came films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham followed by Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Name Is Khan, and Dilwale.
In an earlier exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, filmmaker Karan Johar manifested a movie with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol and we really wish that happens soon.
ALSO READ: Kajol reveals she wanted to play Rani Mukerji's role in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: 'Karan Johar told me to shut up'
