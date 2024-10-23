Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra feels THIS Bollywood actor can portray him in his biopic: ‘He is from Haryana…’

The trend of successful sports biopics, from Bhaag Milkha Bhaag to MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, has sparked discussions about a potential biopic on Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra. When asked about his views, Neeraj Chopra expressed that he believes it's too early for a biopic about him. He also suggested that Randeep Hooda could be a suitable actor to portray his role.

Neeraj Chopra's inspiring gold and silver medal wins in the Olympics, along with his exceptional performances in various sports leagues, have left fans eagerly anticipating a Bollywood biopic about his journey to success. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Chopra was asked about his thoughts on a potential biopic.

In response, Neeraj explained that it is too early for a biopic to be made about him and that such films should be made after a sportsman's retirement. He believes that making the biopic later would allow filmmakers to showcase all the significant milestones in his career on-screen.

He said, "I feel biopics should be made after a person retires. We have seen movies made on milestones, but mere hisaab se jitna aur add kar sakein career mein, country ke liye kuch kar sakein aur javelin ko apne desh mein aur popular kar sakein utna achcha hoga." (According to me making a biopic later will ensure that all the important contributions of the person can be included, and he wants to make the javelin throw popular in the country his biopic)

Consequently, the golden boy of India was asked if he had any particular actor in mind who could do justice to his role on screen. Neeraj said he doesn't know who would be suitable for the role but thinks Randeep Hooda would be a good choice.

He said, "I can only think of Randeep Hooda. He is a great actor and he is from Haryana. Jo bhi role play karega woh wahan ki language sahi se bole woh zaroori hai.” (Whoever plays the role should be able to say my language properly.)

Another possibility was that the 26-year-old would be asked if he would like to star in a biopic about himself. However, the Olympic medalist said that acting is difficult for him, even though he appears in advertisements. He shared that he finds shooting for the commercials difficult because maybe he isn't meant for it.

