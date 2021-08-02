Olympics 2020: Shah Rukh Khan aka ex coach Kabir Khan wants Indian women’s hockey team to get a gold in finals

The Indian women’s hockey team has been all over the news today as they have stormed into the semi finals of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020. And while wishes are pouring in from all corners, people can’t help reliving the winning moment of Shah Rukh Khan’s Chak De India. Interestingly, King Khan, who played the coach Kabir Khan of the Indian women’s hockey team in the movie, now wants the team to win a gold for the nation.

The superstar shared the tweet after the social media went abuzz comparing the current coach of the Indian women’s hockey team Sjoerd Marijne to his character of Kabir Khan from Chak De India. Replying to one of Marijne’s tweets, the Chak De India star stated that he would like the team to clinch a gold in the finals now. SRK tweeted, “Haan haan no problem. Just bring some Gold on your way back….for a billion family members. This time Dhanteras is also on 2nd Nov. From: Ex-coach Kabir Khan.” To this, Marijne replied, “Thank you for all the support and love. We will give everything again. From: The Real Coach.”

Take a look at SRK’s tweet for Sjoerd Marijne:

Haan haan no problem. Just bring some Gold on your way back….for a billion family members. This time Dhanteras is also on 2nd Nov. From: Ex-coach Kabir Khan. https://t.co/QcnqbtLVGX — (@iamsrk) August 2, 2021

Meanwhile, several celebs have also taken to social media to cheer for the Indian women’s hockey team. celebrated the victory of both men and women's Hockey Team in a post. She wrote, "Congrats to the women & men of #HockeyIndia for reaching the Olympic semi finals. So excited & extremely proud of both our Women & Men’s teams Here’s wishing them all the very best & hope to see history being written in Blue #Olympics2020 #JaiHind #GoForGold #Tokyo2020."

