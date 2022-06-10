OM-The Batter Within Trailer Launch: Aditya Roy Kapur exudes charm in casuals; Sanjana opts for stylish outfit

Aditya Roy Kapur’s fans have all the reasons to be on cloud nine today. After all, the makers have finally released the trailer of his much awaited OM - The Battle Within. The action-adventure also features Sanjay Sanghi, Ashutosh Rana and Jackie Shroff in key roles and it has been one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Interestingly, the trailer of OM - The Battle Within was launched at a grand event wherein the lead pair was seen making a stylish appearance.

In the pics, Aditya looked dapper in a white t-shirt with black jeans and a grey coloured jacket. On the other hand, Sanjana made a statement in her grey coloured sheer outfit and had her make-up game on point. Interestingly, during the trailer launch, Aditya was seen posing with a minigun while Sanjana was held Mauser guns as she posed for the camera. They did make for a stylish jodi and their off screen chemistry made the fans excited for OM - The Battle Within. To note, the Kapil Verma directorial will mark Sanjana and Aditya’s first onscreen collaboration.

Take a look at OM - The Battle Within trailer pics:

Sharing her excitement about collaborating with Aditya, Sanjana told ETimes, “Adi as a co-star is unmatchable, in the sense that there is so much room and respect for what you want to create out of your character. He and I share an immense comfort in being able to express anything that’s on our mind with respect to the scenes or our characters, which just kind of helping each other to improve performances”.

To note, OM - The Battle Within is slated to hit the screens on July 1 this year. Apart from OM - The Battle Within, Aditya will also be seen playing the lead role in the Hindi remake of the Tamil film ‘Thadam’. The movie will feature Aditya playing a double role for the first time in his career.

