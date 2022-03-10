Om: The Battle Within: Aditya Roy Kapur & Sanjana Sanghi starrer 'set to explode' in theatres on July 1

Ever since Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi starrer actioner Om: The Battle Within was announced fans have been eagerly waiting to see the movie. The movie that started filming in December 2020 had halted considering the surge of COVID 19 in the country. But, last year the filming began again and today Aditya took to his Instagram handle to share a brand new poster of the film and announced that it will release on July 1, 2022.