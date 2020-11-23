OM The Battle Within: Aditya Roy Kapur's actioner finds its leading lady in Dil Bechara's Sanjana Sanghi

Sanjana Sanghi is quite ecstatic about her second outing being a big-scale action film and has dished out a few details about her character and prep for Om - The Battle Within.

After making her debut this year with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi has now signed the dotted line for her second film as lead. Yes, the actress will be joining Aditya Roy Kapur in his next action-packed film Om - The Battle Within. The film was recently announced on the actor's birthday and will be helmed by action director Tinu Verma's son Kapil. As for Sanjana, the actress is quite ecstatic about her second outing being a big-scale action film.

Revealing on what appealed to her about OM, Sanjana told Mumbai Mirror, "I explored many scripts, but OM offered me the spectrum jump that I was looking for, giving me an entirely unchartered territory of a big commercial actioner." The film is set to go on floors next month and is being bankrolled by Zee Productions and Ahmed and Shaira Khan.

Dishing out a few details about her character and prep, Sanjana said, "She’s someone every young Indian girl aspires to be and a character one hasn’t seen before. I’m excited because I will get to do a lot of action for which various kinds of training and prep is currently on. It’s testing, both physically and mentally, but thrilling too," adding that working alongside Aditya Roy Kapur is the 'best part'.

Announcing the film on his birthday a few days ago, Aditya had said, "I have been living with OM since the last few months now, and I am looking forward to the journey." The makers are looking to release Om - The Battle Within in the second half of 2021.

Do you think Aditya and Sanjana will make for a good pair? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

