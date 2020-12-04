OM: The Battle Within FIRST look: Aditya Roy Kapur goes guns blazing in his fighter avatar for Summer of 2021

Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi will be seen in an action flick, OM: The Battle Within. The film's first look poster was released today and it will leave all action lovers excited.

Just yesterday, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi starrer OM: The Battle Within went on floors and today, the makers unveiled the first look poster of it. Featuring Aditya in a bulked up avatar with a gun, the first look of OM will leave you in awe. Aditya is seen as the lead who is all set to go into battle with all guns blazing in the first look of the film. Sharing the poster on social media, Aditya was much too excited.

Taking to his Instagram account, the handsome star shared the first look poster and wrote, "A battle within to keep the fighting spirit alive! #firstlook #OM: The Battle Within Arriving this #Summer2021.' In the poster, we can see Aditya clad in a bulletproof vest with ammunition around his waist and a gun in his hand. With an intense look on his face, the actor looked all set to go into a battle with the enemy with an intent to destroy.

As soon as Aditya dropped the poster of his action thriller, fans were left excited. Seeing Aditya in an action avatar after his last film, Malang, many could not contain their excitement. Several of them took to the comment section of Aditya's post and praised his look.

Take a look at Aditya Roy Kapur's action film poster:

The film stars Sanjana Sanghi opposite the handsome star. It is helmed by Kapil Verma and produced by Zee Studios and Ahmed Khan. The film's shoot kicked off yesterday and photos of Sanjana, Aditya, director and producers posing together went viral on social media. The film is slated for release in the Summer of 2021.

