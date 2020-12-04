  1. Home
OM: The Battle Within Poster: Fans hail Aditya Roy Kapur’s first look; Compare it with Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3

Aditya Roy Kapur has taken over the social media by a storm as the makers unveiled his first look from OM: The Battle Within.
It hasn’t been long since Aditya Roy Kapur grabbed attention for his performance in Anurag Basu’s Ludo. And while he is basking in the success of the movie, the handsome actor also surprised his fans with the announcement of his next project OM: The Battle Within. Needless to say, it did get the fans excited. And now adding on to their excitement, the makers have unveiled the new poster of the movie today giving a glimpse of Aditya’s look in the action thriller.

The poster featured Aditya switching on this beast mode as he gears up to take over every challenge that came his way. The Aashiqui 2 star captioned the poster as “A battle within to keep the fighting spirit alive! #firstlook #OM: The Battle Within Arriving this #Summer2021.” Aditya’s first look from OM: The Battle Within did take the social media by a storm and the fans were all praises for the actor. On the other hand, there was a section who even compared the movie’s poster with Baaghi 3 which featured Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead.

Here are fans comparing OM: The Battle Within with Tiger's Baaghi poster:

Check out the tweets praising Aditya Roy’s look in OM: The Battle Within:

Helmed by Kapil Verma, Om: The Battle Within also features Sanjana Sanghi in the lead. The team had begun shooting for the movie lately and are eyeing for summer 2021 release. Meanwhile, announcing the film on his birthday this year, Aditya had said, "I have been living with OM since the last few months now, and I am looking forward to the journey."

Also Read: OM: The Battle Within FIRST look: Aditya Roy Kapur goes guns blazing in his fighter avatar for Summer of 2021

